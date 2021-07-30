Loudon Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 2.5% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $31,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.82. 25,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,597,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.10.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

