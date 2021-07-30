Loudon Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,078,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,049,000 after purchasing an additional 557,181 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 34.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,712 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Altria Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,712,000 after purchasing an additional 802,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,493,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,360,000 after buying an additional 133,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.18. 125,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,782,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $89.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.09. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

