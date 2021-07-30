Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $26,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.54. 89,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,942,068. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.61 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The company has a market capitalization of $136.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.87.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

