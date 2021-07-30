Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC)’s share price was up 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.71. Approximately 108,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 189,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LUC shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$0.80 price target on shares of Lucara Diamond in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Lucara Diamond from C$0.70 to C$0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The stock has a market cap of C$325.75 million and a PE ratio of -10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.76.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$67.24 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lucara Diamond Corp. will post 0.0788732 earnings per share for the current year.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile (TSE:LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

