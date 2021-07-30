Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,047,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 464,059 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Lumen Technologies worth $13,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,805,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,426,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,735,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,768,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,340,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.83.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

