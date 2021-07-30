Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LUNMF. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.18.

Shares of LUNMF traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $9.00. 75,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,544. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $681.48 million during the quarter.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

