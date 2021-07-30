LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.50.

OTCMKTS LVMUY traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $162.41. 68,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.25 and a beta of 0.88. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of $85.67 and a 52-week high of $165.59.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

