Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.68.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of LYFT opened at $56.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 2.31. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 88.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $242,717.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 75.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 307.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

