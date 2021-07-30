Lympo Hits 24 Hour Volume of $413,926.00 (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Lympo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lympo has a market capitalization of $11.77 million and $413,926.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lympo has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lympo Profile

Lympo is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

