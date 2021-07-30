M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 21.55%.

M.D.C. stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.32. 549,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,002. M.D.C. has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $63.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.35.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

MDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Read More: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.