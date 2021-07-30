MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) PT Raised to $72.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $60.26 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -860.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $3,496,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $128,618.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,640 shares of company stock worth $11,588,502 over the last quarter. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

