Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the June 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $23.12. 28,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,091. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%.

In other Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund news, Portfolio Manager Brad Frishberg sold 3,083 shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $72,604.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSS LLC IL increased its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 90,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter.

About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

