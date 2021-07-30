Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $72.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.60. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a one year low of $63.55 and a one year high of $121.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 187.12%. The business’s revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSGE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $417,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

