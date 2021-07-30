Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $46.60. 1,404,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,655. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.85. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.27.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 107.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.