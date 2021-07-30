Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.31. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 32.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 14,258.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,162,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $650,428,000 after buying an additional 10,092,169 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,626,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,532.2% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,172,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,388 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 254.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,706,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

