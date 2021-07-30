Magna International (MG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.83 per share for the quarter.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.97 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.89 billion.

TSE MG opened at C$104.21 on Friday. Magna International has a 12 month low of C$57.42 and a 12 month high of C$126.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.42 billion and a PE ratio of 22.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$113.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.02%.

Several research firms recently commented on MG. CIBC increased their price objective on Magna International to C$142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Magna International to C$113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Magna International from C$97.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Magna International to C$137.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

