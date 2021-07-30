Magna International (MGA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect Magna International to post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Magna International has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.29. Magna International had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Magna International to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MGA stock opened at $83.68 on Friday. Magna International has a 12-month low of $43.08 and a 12-month high of $104.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGA. Barclays upgraded shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $81.83 target price on shares of Magna International in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Magna International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.24.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

