Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Shares Gap Up to $20.56

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.56, but opened at $21.20. Magnachip Semiconductor shares last traded at $20.49, with a volume of 2,063 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 70.89% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Magnachip Semiconductor’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $1,683,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $921,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $2,345,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $2,715,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,594,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile (NYSE:MX)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.