Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of OTCMKTS MLRYY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.00. 621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542. Mail.ru Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.21.

Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Mail.ru Group had a negative net margin of 13.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $372.73 million for the quarter.

Mail.ru Group Limited operates as an Internet company in primarily in Russia and other CIS states. The company operates through Communications and Social, Games, and New Initiatives segments. It operates Cloud Mail.ru, a service to store files in the cloud; Search Mail.ru, a search engine; Youla, a location-based marketplace; and Delivery Club, food delivery service, as well as VK, OK, and My World social networks.

