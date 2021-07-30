Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $255.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to report $255.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $251.10 million and the highest is $264.38 million. Malibu Boats reported sales of $118.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 115.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year sales of $901.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $886.46 million to $914.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MBUU shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 144,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after buying an additional 67,287 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,313,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,088,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $81.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.08. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.88.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

