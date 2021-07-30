Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MNGPF. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

MNGPF remained flat at $$2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,251. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53. Man Group has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $2.80.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

