ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will post $1.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.92. ManpowerGroup reported earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year earnings of $6.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $7.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $9.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.11) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on MAN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $118.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.13.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after buying an additional 39,023 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 127,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 26,773 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 31,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 62,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 30,611 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

