Margaret Tooth Sells 250 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) insider Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total transaction of $28,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,163.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Margaret Tooth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Margaret Tooth sold 150 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total transaction of $16,930.50.

On Monday, May 17th, Margaret Tooth sold 109 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total transaction of $8,422.43.

NASDAQ:TRUP traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.02. 160,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,704. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.03. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.28 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.88 and a beta of 1.91.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $154.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Trupanion by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

