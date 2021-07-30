Mariana Garavaglia Sells 9,375 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $1,141,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mariana Garavaglia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 13,478 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $594,649.36.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,274,918.40.

On Monday, June 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,172,625.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,052,531.25.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 21,512 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $2,367,825.84.

On Monday, May 17th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $177,882.72.

NASDAQ PTON traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $118.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,411,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,101,709. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.50 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 192.94 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

