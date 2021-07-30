MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.80

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 7451 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 3,010.0% in the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,238 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP increased its holdings in MarketWise by 28.1% during the first quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 891,015 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $8,821,000 after buying an additional 195,623 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in MarketWise by 50.0% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in MarketWise during the first quarter worth $23,988,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in MarketWise by 2,198.6% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,723,921 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $17,067,000 after buying an additional 1,648,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

