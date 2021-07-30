Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAKSY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 95.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.79. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

