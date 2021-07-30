Marlin Business Services Corp. to Issue Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) declared a dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

MRLN traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.56. The stock had a trading volume of 35,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $271.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.77. Marlin Business Services has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $23.24.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 10.66%.

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

