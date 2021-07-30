Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 5,707 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 64,708 shares.The stock last traded at $9.67 and had previously closed at $9.63.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINM. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $415,000.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

