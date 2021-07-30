Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target Cut to $203.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $209.00 to $203.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.98% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NYSE:VAC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.20. 4,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,615. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $190.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.41.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 12.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 60.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 40,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after buying an additional 15,220 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 67.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,137,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,214,000 after buying an additional 457,410 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $24,124,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,936.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after buying an additional 30,244 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

