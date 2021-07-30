Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target Cut to $203.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $209.00 to $203.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.98% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of NYSE:VAC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.20. 4,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,615. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $190.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.41.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.
