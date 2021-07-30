Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 735 ($9.60). Marshalls shares last traded at GBX 727 ($9.50), with a volume of 130,656 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSLH. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Marshalls alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 711.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 605.83.

In related news, insider Avis Darzins purchased 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 694 ($9.07) per share, with a total value of £9,889.50 ($12,920.70). Insiders have bought 1,468 shares of company stock worth $1,019,643 over the last ninety days.

About Marshalls (LON:MSLH)

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.