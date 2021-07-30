Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Sells 8,449 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,449 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 3.6% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Management Co. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 187,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,714,000 after acquiring an additional 33,314 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,291.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 13,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $537.87. 8,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,547. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $401.07 and a twelve month high of $535.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $541.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

