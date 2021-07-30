Masco (NYSE:MAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Masco (NYSE:MAS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. Masco updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.650-$3.750 EPS.

Shares of MAS traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,799,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,989. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.33. Masco has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $68.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAS. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,170. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

