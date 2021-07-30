Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Up 18.6% This Week

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $313,185.36 and approximately $58,378.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded up 18.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,393.67 or 0.05955205 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00123796 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

