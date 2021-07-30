Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) will report earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.85. Mastercard posted earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.36 to $8.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.33 to $11.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mastercard.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.38.

Mastercard stock opened at $388.81 on Friday. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $372.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $385.33 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $29,246,860.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,902,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,960,750,357.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 476,503 shares of company stock worth $182,884,570. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mastercard (MA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.