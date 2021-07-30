Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $453.00 at Raymond James

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $428.00 to $453.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MA. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.46.

Shares of MA opened at $388.81 on Friday. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $385.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $372.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.19, for a total transaction of $30,498,582.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,429,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,488,019,412.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 476,503 shares of company stock valued at $182,884,570. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

