Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Match Group by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Match Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Match Group by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.32.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,830 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,972. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock opened at $163.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.62. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.25 and a 52 week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.