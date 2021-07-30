Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the June 30th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 465,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Get Materialise alerts:

Shares of Materialise stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.10 and a beta of 0.55. Materialise has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $87.40.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Materialise will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Materialise by 109.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,286,000 after acquiring an additional 396,770 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Materialise during the first quarter valued at about $6,420,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Materialise by 708.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 149,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Materialise by 2,542.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 119,151 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Materialise during the first quarter valued at about $3,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.