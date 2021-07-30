Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Position Trimmed by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Matthews International worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Matthews International during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Matthews International during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Matthews International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Matthews International during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $34.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 83.56 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.32. Matthews International Co. has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. Matthews International had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 0.83%. Analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

