Maxim Group Increases North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Price Target to C$25.00

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Maxim Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NOA. TheStreet lowered North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Shares of NOA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.00. 2,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,924. The company has a market capitalization of $450.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.57. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $17.30.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 31.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 85,100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter valued at about $714,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

