Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.510-$0.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.19 billion-$31.19 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mazda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group raised Mazda Motor from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of Mazda Motor stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.78. 31,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,759. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mazda Motor has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. Mazda Motor had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. On average, analysts expect that Mazda Motor will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

