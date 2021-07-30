McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises about 2.1% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co owned about 0.07% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $17,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Unified Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $3,243,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 39,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $1,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

NYSE MKC traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $84.79. The company had a trading volume of 9,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.