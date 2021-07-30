MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) Short Interest Down 39.8% in July

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the June 30th total of 2,360,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 403,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
MDCA stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.60. 3,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,404. MDC Partners has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $6.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.78.
MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $307.59 million for the quarter.
About MDC Partners
MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, business consulting, database and customer relationship management, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.
