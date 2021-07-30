MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) Short Interest Down 39.8% in July

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the June 30th total of 2,360,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 403,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

MDCA stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.60. 3,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,404. MDC Partners has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $6.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Get MDC Partners alerts:

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $307.59 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDCA. Madison Avenue Partners LP boosted its position in MDC Partners by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 4,705,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,681,000 after acquiring an additional 834,141 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,324,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,492,000 after buying an additional 487,521 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 2,675,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,347,000 after buying an additional 174,563 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 85,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of MDC Partners in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

About MDC Partners

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, business consulting, database and customer relationship management, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for MDC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.