Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Short Interest Update

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Medical Facilities from $7.75 to $9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Medical Facilities stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. Medical Facilities has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.2266 dividend. This is an increase from Medical Facilities’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

