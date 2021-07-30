Medicalchain Tops 1-Day Volume of $121,437.00 (MTN)

Medicalchain (CURRENCY:MTN) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 30th. In the last seven days, Medicalchain has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. Medicalchain has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $121,437.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Medicalchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Medicalchain Coin Profile

Medicalchain’s genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Medicalchain’s official message board is medicalchain.com/en/news . Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Medicalchain’s official website is medicalchain.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

Medicalchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Medicalchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Medicalchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Medicalchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

