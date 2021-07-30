Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Short Interest Down 41.8% in July

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the June 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SHWZ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,913. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40. Medicine Man Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.25.
Medicine Man Technologies Company Profile
