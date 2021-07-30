Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Short Interest Down 41.8% in July

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the June 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SHWZ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,913. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40. Medicine Man Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.25.

Medicine Man Technologies Company Profile

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, operates as a cannabis company. The company provides cannabis products for various edible companies; and vape cartridges and syringes. As of March 17, 2021, it owned and operated 17 dispensaries in Colorado under the brand name Star Buds. In addition, the company provides consulting services for cannabis businesses; and Three A Light, cannabis grower's guide book.

