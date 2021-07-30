Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Shares Down 5.5% After Earnings Miss

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) dropped 5.5% on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 1,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 272,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.10). Mercer International had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.53%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mercer International from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.59 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.52.

In related news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $108,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,644.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 570.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.37 million, a P/E ratio of -91.62 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.87.

Mercer International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

