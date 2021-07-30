Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Raised by Cacti Asset Management LLC

Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 654,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 4.1% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $50,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.72.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $77.23. The stock had a trading volume of 465,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,700,361. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $195.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

