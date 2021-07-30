Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,102 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.72.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $77.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,700,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.75. The firm has a market cap of $195.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.