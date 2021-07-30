Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect Meridian Bioscience to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $85.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.62%. On average, analysts expect Meridian Bioscience to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO opened at $20.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.74. Meridian Bioscience has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $30.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.31.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Monday.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

