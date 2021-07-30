Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $71.00 to $79.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,292. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 975.43, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.30.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,039 shares in the company, valued at $842,580.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Wright sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $930,450.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,133. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,471,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,446,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,331,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,606,000 after purchasing an additional 266,619 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 999,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,836,000 after purchasing an additional 228,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,389,000 after purchasing an additional 212,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

